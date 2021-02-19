McDonough, St. Louis represent New England at USA Hockey Evaluation Camp

Will McDonough is a right wing for the Boston Advantage 16-U team. (Boston Advantage)

The last year has posed many challenges for hockey organizations looking to scout and evaluate potential players. USA Hockey has had to deal with that just like NHL, college and junior teams.

Canceled in 2020 were USA Hockey national championships and select festivals. With this year’s events still up in the air, the governing body decided to put on a USA Hockey Evaluation Camp this week for about two dozen players born in 2005.

Two New England residents, Will McDonough and Lucas St. Louis, were among the ’05 players who showcased their skill-sets in front of USA Hockey and USHL scouts over the past three days.