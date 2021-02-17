College Confidential: Aidan McDonough, Huskies break through, seek strong finish

Aidan McDonough has eight goals this season for Northeastern, tied for the team lead. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern)

After scoring only one goal in his previous 11 games, Aidan McDonough didn’t just break his slump last weekend, he obliterated it.

Northeastern University forward McDonough (Milton, Mass.) scored twice on Friday night against New Hampshire, then potted three more against the Wildcats on Saturday, including the game-winner with 3:57 left in the third period. The five-goal outburst earned him Hockey East co-Player of the Week honors with Boston College’s Matt Boldy.

Thanks to big contributions from McDonough and other top players, Northeastern wrapped up a pair of much-needed wins after back-to-back losses at home to UConn and Boston College.