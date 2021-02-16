Catholic Conference spotlight: St. John’s Prep blanks Malden Catholic

New England Hockey Journal

MIDDLETON, Mass. — St. John’s Prep blanked Malden Catholic in the regular-season finale for both teams on Monday afternoon at Essex Sports Center.

With the 3-0 win, St. John’s Prep secured the two seed in the upcoming Catholic Conference playoffs. It was the second consecutive shutout win for Kristian Hanson’s team. Sophomore right wing Ben McGilvray, sophomore defenseman Aidan Holland and senior right wing Zach McKennelley were the goal scorers and senior Cam Smith earned the shutout.

Malden Catholic struggled to get much going throughout the entire game. The Lancers will be the sixth seed in the playoffs and travel to face BC High on Wednesday afternoon in a first-round matchup.

