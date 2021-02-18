New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Cade Destefani chooses Western Michigan

By

Cade Destefani (Bedford, N.H.) has committed to Western Michigan while playing for the NAHL's Janesville Jets. (Shelley Schmidt)

Cade Destefani, a Bedford, N.H., native, has committed to play college hockey at Western Michigan.

The 6-foot-2 center is in his first season playing in the North American Hockey League with the Janesville Jets. In 18 games, he has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. Prior to this season, Destefani played his youth and junior hockey in New England.

Last year, he split time between the Northeast Generals in the NAHL and the Northern Cyclones in the USPHL NCDC. With the Generals, he had a goal and an assist in 12 games. In his 40 games with the Cyclones, he posted 14 goals and 19 assists for 43 points. In addition to the Cyclones, Destefani spent time with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs during his development.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Dexter Southfield forward Will Hughes commits to Harvard

Dexter Southfield right wing Will Hughes committed to Harvard, he announced on social media Tuesday evening. The junior from Andover, Mass., is in his first…
Read More

Recruiting: St. Sebastian’s product Liam Connors commits to Holy Cross

St. Sebastian’s alum Liam Connors has flipped his commitment from Boston University to Holy Cross, the right wing announced Monday on Twitter. The ’01 from…
Read More

Prospect watch: When should a player make the jump to the next level?

It’s that time of year when families of young, aspiring hockey players start thinking about next season. The grass isn’t always greener on the other…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter