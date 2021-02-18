Recruiting: Cade Destefani chooses Western Michigan

Cade Destefani (Bedford, N.H.) has committed to Western Michigan while playing for the NAHL's Janesville Jets. (Shelley Schmidt)

Cade Destefani, a Bedford, N.H., native, has committed to play college hockey at Western Michigan.

The 6-foot-2 center is in his first season playing in the North American Hockey League with the Janesville Jets. In 18 games, he has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. Prior to this season, Destefani played his youth and junior hockey in New England.

Last year, he split time between the Northeast Generals in the NAHL and the Northern Cyclones in the USPHL NCDC. With the Generals, he had a goal and an assist in 12 games. In his 40 games with the Cyclones, he posted 14 goals and 19 assists for 43 points. In addition to the Cyclones, Destefani spent time with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs during his development.