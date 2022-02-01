MIAA prospects: Takeaways from St. John’s Prep win over Malden Catholic

Sophomore right wing Jake Vana scored twice for the Eagles in Monday's Catholic Conference win. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. — St. John’s Prep had to rally from a couple of one-goal deficits and overcome a sluggish start to defeat Catholic Conference rival Malden Catholic on Monday afternoon at the Essex Sports Center.

St. John’s Prep improved to 11-2 with a 6-3 win over Malden Catholic. It was a bounceback game for SJP after losing 2-0 to Xaverian in its last outing. MC fell to 5-6 with the loss. The game was played in front of a good crowd of students, family, fans and a couple of college coaches.

Sophomore left wing Seamus Condon staked Malden Catholic to a 1-0 lead in the first period while the Lancers were skating on a five-on-three power play. He redirected a shot from the point that hit a few sticks on the way to the net. Evan Foskett and Joseph Gaffney had the assists.