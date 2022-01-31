Prospects: 28 players who stood out at Ed Burns High School Hockey Classic

Caden Connors notched four points to help pace Tewksbury to a 4-1 win over Waltham on Sunday. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Ed Burns High School Hockey Classic, deemed the Coffee Pot, began its three-round, two-division tournament on Sunday.

In the first installment of the tournament in its current format, 16 of the top public school teams in the state are vying for bragging rights. The only public school missing that should be playing is Belmont. The Marauders aren’t in the field due to a coaching and administrative change at the school when the tournament was being put together. The Peter Doherty Division was the top bracket with the top-eight ranked teams in the field of 16. The Walter Brinn Division hosted teams ranked ninth through 16.

Due to Saturday’s monstrous snowstorm, a few of the games were pushed back to Monday. Three of Sunday’s games took place at Ed Burns Arena. In the Peter Doherty Division, Hingham and Tewksbury held serve with wins over Winchester and Waltham, respectively. The lone Walter Brinn Division game at Ed Burns Arena saw Reading down Framingham. Arlington was set to host Marshfield on Monday in the last of the four quarterfinals in the Peter Doherty Division. At Chase Arena, Wellesley upset Braintree to advance to the Peter Doherty Division semifinals.