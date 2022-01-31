Blaeser brothers Pierce, Cole pacing St. John’s Prep to MIAA pinnacle

Brothers Pierce (#7) and Cole Blaeser (#8) make up two-thirds of the top line for St. John’s Prep. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

To say it’s a family thing might be understating it. Brothers Pierce and Cole Blaeser make up two-thirds of the top line for St. John’s Prep, the perennial scholastic powerhouse based in Danvers, Mass.

The Boxford, Mass., natives are a major reason the Eagles are off to a terrific start and in the hunt to win the program’s first state championship since 2015.

Pierce, a senior captain, centers the first line with his brother, Cole, a junior, on the left wing. The brother duo plays with Tommy Sarni, another senior captain. The trio has racked up plenty of points as SJP has staked its claim as one of the top three teams in the MIAA.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.