New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Blaeser brothers Pierce, Cole pacing St. John’s Prep to MIAA pinnacle

By

Blaeser Brothers
Brothers Pierce (#7) and Cole Blaeser (#8) make up two-thirds of the top line for St. John’s Prep. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

To say it’s a family thing might be understating it. Brothers Pierce and Cole Blaeser make up two-thirds of the top line for St. John’s Prep, the perennial scholastic powerhouse based in Danvers, Mass.

The Boxford, Mass., natives are a major reason the Eagles are off to a terrific start and in the hunt to win the program’s first state championship since 2015.

Pierce, a senior captain, centers the first line with his brother, Cole, a junior, on the left wing. The brother duo plays with Tommy Sarni, another senior captain. The trio has racked up plenty of points as SJP has staked its claim as one of the top three teams in the MIAA.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Tommy Sarni

MIAA Power Rankings: St. John’s Prep takes over top spot

With the 2021-22 MIAA high school hockey season is in full swing, two marquee games dotted the calendar over the last week. In one of…
Read More
St. John's Prep

Prospects: St. John’s Prep cruises past Bishop Guertin

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Monday at Skate 3 Ice Arena turned into point night for St. John’s Prep as the Eagles easily cruised past Bishop Guertin…
Read More
Theo Vetere

Prospects: St. John’s Prep tops Austin Prep

TEWKSBURY, Mass. – St. John’s Prep used its size, strength and depth to wear down Austin Prep in Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory at Breakaway Ice…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter