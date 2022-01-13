New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA Power Rankings: St. John’s Prep takes over top spot

By

Tommy Sarni
Tommy Sarni and the Eagles have rattled off five consecutive wins. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2021-22 MIAA high school hockey season is in full swing, two marquee games dotted the calendar over the last week.

In one of them, St. John’s Prep went on the road and upset previously unbeaten Xaverian in a hotly contested Catholic Conference showdown at Canton Ice House. As a result, the Eagles have ascended to the top spot in this week’s edition of New England Hockey Journal’s MIAA Power Rankings.

Arlington and Belmont played to an exciting 2-2 draw on Wednesday night in a battle of the top two public school teams in the state. With a few upsets and teams emerging with more of a sample size, there were was significant movement in this week’s rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Joseph O’Brien

Prospects: Top performers from Watertown’s victory over Wakefield

STONEHAM, Mass. – Watertown defeated Wakefield, 3-1, in a Middlesex League clash at Stoneham Arena on New Year’s Eve. The matinee game featured a rare…
Read More
Xaverian

MIAA Power Rankings: Who’s in the top 16 after a month?

It’s been a turbulent start to the high school hockey season in Massachusetts, which makes the first installment of New England Hockey Journal’s MIAA Power…
Read More
Danny Collins

Prospects: 3 stars from Winchester’s victory over Reading

READING, Mass. — In a matchup of undefeated Middlesex League teams, Winchester held Reading off the scoreboard en route to a 2-0 win at Burbank…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter