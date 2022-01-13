MIAA Power Rankings: St. John’s Prep takes over top spot

Tommy Sarni and the Eagles have rattled off five consecutive wins. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2021-22 MIAA high school hockey season is in full swing, two marquee games dotted the calendar over the last week.

In one of them, St. John’s Prep went on the road and upset previously unbeaten Xaverian in a hotly contested Catholic Conference showdown at Canton Ice House. As a result, the Eagles have ascended to the top spot in this week’s edition of New England Hockey Journal’s MIAA Power Rankings.

Arlington and Belmont played to an exciting 2-2 draw on Wednesday night in a battle of the top two public school teams in the state. With a few upsets and teams emerging with more of a sample size, there were was significant movement in this week’s rankings.