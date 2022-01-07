Prospects: Top performers from Watertown’s victory over Wakefield

Wakefield center Joe O’Brien was a prospect of note in the New Year's Eve showdown. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

STONEHAM, Mass. – Watertown defeated Wakefield, 3-1, in a Middlesex League clash at Stoneham Arena on New Year’s Eve.

The matinee game featured a rare goaltending duel between a pair of southpaws. Watertown junior Casey Williams was tremendous for Watertown in the victory while Domenic DeAngelis tended the crease at the other end for Wakefield.

Senior defenseman Nathan Master scored the first goal of the game to give Watertown a 1-0 lead. The power play tally was assisted by junior defenseman Jack Dickie and junior center Aidan Campbell.

On another Watertown power play, Wakefield evened the score when Joe O’Brien finished a breakaway with a backhander. That turned out to be the only puck to beat Williams.