High Schools

Prospects: St. John’s Prep tops Austin Prep

By

Theo Vetere
Theo Vetere is one of nine seniors that helped a veteran-laden St. John's Prep team to victory. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. – St. John’s Prep used its size, strength and depth to wear down Austin Prep in Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory at Breakaway Ice Center.

In front of a packed house, junior Will Van Sicklin (Lynnfield, Mass.) gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes. Towards the end of the first period, he burst down the right wing and fired a low shot that evaded Austin Prep goaltender Anthony Beaulieu.

SJP took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period when sophomore Jake Vana (Boxford, Mass.) roofed a wrist shot over the goaltender’s glove. Vana came out of the left wing corner with power and snapped the shot off from the circle.

