MIAA notebook: Clutch finishes, timely saves highlight strong week of play

By

Liam Doherty
Liam Doherty scored the winning goal in Winchester's 2-1 overtime stunner against BC High Thursday. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In another busy week of MIAA boys high school hockey action, New England Hockey Journal attended three games, with each bringing a different style and flavor to what has been a strong start to the 2021-22 season.

St. John’s Prep held on for a 2-1 win against an opportunistic Reading Rockets team with a hot goaltender in a lively Thursday night game at Burbank Ice Arena. That same evening, Winchester pulled off a 2-1 overtime stunner against BC High on senior Liam Doherty’s quick strike. Then, on Saturday, Xaverian continued its recent success with a 2-0 road win over Malden Catholic at the Valley Forum in Malden. The Hawks got a late power-play goal from junior Gavin Moynihan (Norwood, Mass.), while senior Brendan Flanagan (Berkley, Mass.) was perfect in net, making 19 saves.

The big storylines and critical performances from the week reinforced our most recent MIAA power rankings, as we share our key notes and trends on who stepped up.

