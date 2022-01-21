MIAA Power Rankings: Newcomers, movement abound this week

The Hingham Harbormen are 4-1 in their last five games. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While the top remains much the same in this week’s edition of New England Hockey Journal’s MIAA Power Rankings, there was quite a bit of movement in the rest of the field of 20.

After Belmont’s 2-0 loss to Wellesley on Wednesday, there was not an undefeated team left in Division 1. That upset win propelled the Raiders into the power rankings. Towards the bottom of the power rankings, a couple of perennial powerhouse programs are falling precariously close to missing the state tournament, due to being below .500.

A couple of games I’m looking forward to this weekend are Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep and Stoneham at Arlington. The Knights, once the undisputed kings of high school hockey in this state, are looking to prove they belong in the discussion with SJP and Xaverian for the ultimate crown in 2021-22.