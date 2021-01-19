New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA prospect watch: St. Mary’s downs Arlington Catholic

By

Seamus Foley (Nahant, Mass.) is a junior left wing for St. Mary's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

LYNN, Mass. — St. Mary’s grinded out a 4-1 win over Catholic Central rival Arlington Catholic on Monday at Connery Rink.

Christian Moran, Jack Carpenter and Max Giardina each had a goal and an assist to lead the way offensively for the Spartans. Dante D’Ambrosio picked up two assists. Christian Iacoviello also lit the lamp for the victors. Both Carpenter and Iacoviello goals were firsts at the varsity level. Defenseman Thomas Peterson broke up the shutout bid with a late tally for Arlington Catholic.

The Spartans consistently have been one of the top 10 teams in the state over the past several years. As is the case with most Mark Lee coached teams, St. Mary’s played hard, won a lot of races to loose pucks and 50-50 battles, and forechecked with tenacity.

