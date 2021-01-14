MIAA: Behind top prospects Flaherty and Marshall, BC High soars past Xaverian

Weymouth, Mass., native James Marshall has a 2-4-6 line through two games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — BC High erased a one-goal deficit by scoring four unanswered goals to skate past Xaverian, 5-2, on Wednesday evening at Canton Ice House.

For a second straight game, the combination of sophomore center Ryan Flaherty and freshman left wing James Marshall proved to be a lethal one for the Eagles. Flaherty scored two goals and added an assist while Marshall had two primary assists. Sophomore center Jackie Murphy, junior right wing Aidan McDonnell, and junior center Brendan Burke were the other goal scorers for BC High.

John Flaherty’s team moved to 2-0 on the young season after Sunday’s 7-1 win over Catholic Memorial. The Eagles had a much better second half, shoring up their own zone after an uncharacteristically sloppy first half. While Flaherty and Marshall will be the offensive stars, the entire forward group as a whole did a good job on the forecheck.