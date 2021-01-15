MIAA: Prospect standouts as Woburn steams past Reading, stays unbeaten

Jonathan Surrette is off to a terrific start to his senior season at Woburn High School. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

READING, Mass. — Woburn further cemented its status as the team to beat in the Middlesex League with Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over Reading at Burbank Arena.

The Tanners are now 3-0 on the young season while the Rockets fell to 0-1. Again, Woburn was led by its big guns of senior left wing Jonathan Surrette, junior center Mike Santullo and sophomore center Jackson Powers.

As is customary in Massachusetts high school hockey this winter, the game was played in two 22:30 halves. Woburn jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the halfway point on a quick strike from Surrette followed by two goals from Santullo later in the stanza.