New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA: Prospect standouts as Woburn steams past Reading, stays unbeaten

By

Jonathan Surrette is off to a terrific start to his senior season at Woburn High School. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

READING, Mass. — Woburn further cemented its status as the team to beat in the Middlesex League with Thursday night’s 5-1 victory over Reading at Burbank Arena.

The Tanners are now 3-0 on the young season while the Rockets fell to 0-1. Again, Woburn was led by its big guns of senior left wing Jonathan Surrette, junior center Mike Santullo and sophomore center Jackson Powers.

As is customary in Massachusetts high school hockey this winter, the game was played in two 22:30 halves. Woburn jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the halfway point on a quick strike from Surrette followed by two goals from Santullo later in the stanza.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA: Behind top prospects Flaherty and Marshall, BC High soars past Xaverian

CANTON, Mass. — BC High erased a one-goal deficit by scoring four unanswered goals to skate past Xaverian, 5-2, on Wednesday evening at Canton Ice…
Read More

Top freshmen in 2021 Massachusetts high school hockey

There are a lot of talented freshmen playing high school hockey in Massachusetts this winter. While the season will be cut short and the state…
Read More

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship

Now that USA Hockey has won gold at the 2021 World Junior Championship, attention turns to who the Americans will bring back to Edmonton and…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter