Alex Jefferies has 21 points in 17 games for Merrimack. (Merrimack Athletics)

Continued streaks and a wild rivalry game were among the highlights of the final full weekend of Division 1 men’s college hockey action in the fall semester.

Our top two teams in New England are in the midst of red-hot runs that have vaulted them in the national rankings. While one is receiving consideration as the best team in the country, another’s recent play has been historic in program history.

Just one game involving a local team will take place before Christmas, as Northeastern travels to LIU on Sunday night. This past weekend marked the final major opportunity to pick up precious points in the conference standings.

Here is New England Hockey Journal’s latest look at the top teams in the region.