Josh Ciocco coached for four seasons at Merrimack.

Tuesday night’s Hockey East game between Merrimack and New Hampshire was a beautiful tribute to Josh Ciocco. The Warrior assistant coach and former Wildcat captain tragically passed away Oct. 3 at the all-too-young age of 39.

The Merrimack-New Hampshire clash wasn't the only college game I’ve watched in the last week. I also took in Providence’s win over Clarkson at Schneider Arena on Thursday.

And then on Friday, I took in one of the wildest games I’ve ever seen.

Here are my takeaways from all the latest Hockey East action.