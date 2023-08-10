New England Hockey Journal

Pros

Matt Boldy set to try pro golf in PGA Tour Canada

Avatar photo
By

Matt Boldy, normally a pro hockey player, will try pro golf this summer. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)
Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.), normally a pro hockey player, will try pro golf this summer. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)

Hockey players spending their summers on the golf course? No news there.

But a young hockey player with strong Massachusetts ties taking his passion for golf into the professional arena? Now that’s a different spin – and one which he is embracing.

“When you kind of add that competitiveness element into it, it’s kind of nice to keep that switch on throughout the summer, even if it’s not as intense,” said Matt Boldy, the Millis, Mass., native who had a breakout NHL season for the Minnesota Wild in 2022-23 and is a sponsor’s exemption into an upcoming PGA Tour Canada event.

“It’ll be a good time,” he told reporters. “I’m excited.”

