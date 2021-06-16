Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival: Top ’05s

Cam Russo (Middleton, Mass.) has transferred from St. John’s Prep to Governor’s Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The 2005 birth-year class was the weakest of the three birth-year classes competing May 22-24 at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival. However, there were still some good players, all uncommitted, who were vying for a spot at the 2021 USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp that will take place in July at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.

Below are my rankings and evaluations of the top 32 prospects, broken down by position, from the ’05 portion of the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival. An asterisk denotes the player was chosen by the college coaches and NHL scouts evaluating for Mass. Hockey to advance to USA Hockey Select 16s.

Forwards

1. Cam Russo *

Governor’s/River Rats 15O, 1/3/05, RW, right shot, 6-1/181

Russo was the most skilled player here, and it really isn’t up for debate. The Middleton, Mass., native has good size and stick skills, and his skating is becoming more explosive. He produced a ton of offense here. He still has room to grow in terms of being a complete, multidimensional player.