Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival: Top ’04s

Jackson Dorrington is an ’04 defenseman from North Reading, Mass. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — There wasn’t a single player from the Bay State to make the NTDP from the 2004 birth year. However, a little over a year later and this ’04 group from Massachusetts is showing itself to be a deep and talented one.

There was plenty of talent on display last weekend at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival. Players were competing for a spot at USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp during the three-day event at New England Sports Center.

There were some ’04s who showed they are worthy of significant interest ahead of the 2022 NHL draft. Several others made a case for why they should have a commitment in the near future.