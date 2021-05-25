Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival: Top ’06 prospects

Gavin Cornforth of Milton, Mass. and the Junior Eagles has earned a spot at Select 15s after the Mass. festival. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The 2006 birth year proved to be a good one over the weekend at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival at New England Sports Center.

The state’s top ’06s took to the ice over the course of three days to showcase their skill-sets in front of numerous college coaches and scouts. Massachusetts Hockey player development director Paul Pearl, the associate head coach at Boston University, and four other college coaches and NHL scouts evaluated the players in order to pick who moved on to USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp in July.

Sixty-eight players participated over the course of the first two days before the field was whittled down to 30 for Sunday’s All-Star Game. I disagreed with a few of the picks and thought a few players inexplicably were left out of Sunday’s All-Star Game. In the end, I agreed with most of the selections for Select 15s in Buffalo. I watched all three days of action from Marlboro so my observations and evaluations are based on the body of work over the entire weekend.