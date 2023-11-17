New England Hockey Journal

USA Hockey

Mass. native Brett Peterson named GM of 2024 U.S. men’s national team

By

Brett Peterson played with Boston College from 2000-04. (Boston College Athletics)

When the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship begins in Czechia next spring, Brett Peterson (Northborough, Mass.) will see his vision for the U.S. men's national team take the ice. 

Peterson is the architect of this season's roster after USA Hockey named him general manager of the 2024 men's national team. 

“We are really excited to have Brett as the general manager of our men’s national team,” USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck said in a statement. “He has done a terrific job in helping build the Florida Panthers, and his extensive knowledge of the overall player pool in our country will be really beneficial in putting together our team for the world championship.”

