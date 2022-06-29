Bruins’ Marc McLaughlin excited to author his pro hockey story

Marc McLaughlin celebrated with his first NHL goal. (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Any historian knows “the shot heard round the world” refers to the start of the American Revolutionary War, the opening shot in the battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775.

Any Boston-area hockey fan also knows “the shot heard round Billerica” was fired on March 31, 2022.

The marksman, North Billerica, Mass., native Marc McLaughlin, netted his first National Hockey League goal, in his first game, for his hometown Boston Bruins. It was the stuff of Hollywood.

A sellout crowd of 17,850 roared after McLaughlin took a pass from Trent Frederic on a two-on-one break. With his right knee on the ice, McLaughlin one-timed the dish inside the right post past New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies (South Portland, Maine).

McLaughlin hopes it's only the beginning.