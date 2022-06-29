New England Hockey Journal

Pros

Bruins’ Marc McLaughlin excited to author his pro hockey story

By

Marc McLaughlin
Marc McLaughlin celebrated with his first NHL goal. (Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Any historian knows “the shot heard round the world” refers to the start of the American Revolutionary War, the opening shot in the battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775.

Any Boston-area hockey fan also knows “the shot heard round Billerica” was fired on March 31, 2022.

The marksman, North Billerica, Mass., native Marc McLaughlin, netted his first National Hockey League goal, in his first game, for his hometown Boston Bruins. It was the stuff of Hollywood.

A sellout crowd of 17,850 roared after McLaughlin took a pass from Trent Frederic on a two-on-one break. With his right knee on the ice, McLaughlin one-timed the dish inside the right post past New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies (South Portland, Maine).

McLaughlin hopes it's only the beginning.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Three New Englanders make USA Hockey roster for Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

Three players born in 2005 from New England will represent their country at the 2022 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. Avon Old Farms…
Read More
Marc McLaughlin

Bruins’ Marc McLaughlin excited to author his pro hockey story

Any historian knows “the shot heard round the world” refers to the start of the American Revolutionary War, the opening shot in the battles of…
Read More
Joe Connor

Five New Englanders make Hlinka-Gretzky Camp All-Star Games

AMHERST, N.Y. – Five players from New England have made the cut to compete in the Hlinka-Gretzky Camp All-Star Games following the conclusion of the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter