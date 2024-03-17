Marblehead celebrates winning the MIAA D3 boys state title over Nauset. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Marblehead bodies went flying behind goalie Leo Burdge, doing whatever it took to keep Nauset from putting the puck in the net. Marblehead senior defenseman Hogan Sedky, junior forward Kyle Hart and junior forward James Caeran raced to provide more barriers between Burdge and the back of the net.

With under five minutes to play, No. 1 Nauset was fighting to tie the score but took a penalty. Still, the Warriors took it to No. 6 Marblehead, shifting play into the offensive zone and getting a flurry of net-front chances off. None went in.

It was symbolic of the game.

Burdge never let a puck past him and Marblehead held on for the 1-0 win, holding Nauset scoreless for the MIAA Division 3 boys championship. It's Marblehead's first state title since 2011.

Here's a full recap and takeaways.