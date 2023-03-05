Lawrence Academy edges out Frederick Gunn for Small School title

Clarence Beltz celebrates scoring a goal for Lawrence Academy on Sunday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawrence Academy looked like it had squandered its last chance at a comeback.

Down a goal with 1:01 to play in the third period, the Spartans went to the box. But head coach Robbie Barker's team got possession of the puck, pulled goalie Vincent Lamberti and rushed toward the Frederick Gunn net. With 22.1 seconds left in regulation, senior forward Josh Erickson slipped a shot through Frederick Gunn goalie Ryan Crowshaw's (West Hartford, Conn.) legs to tie the game and force overtime.

That set the stage for overtime heroics.

Here is a full recap and takeaways from the game.