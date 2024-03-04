Kimball Union wins boys Elite 8 championship over Cushing

Kimball Union poses after winning the Elite 8 title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Entering Sunday's Elite 8 final, Jack Sadowski was in the midst of one of the best New England prep hockey campaigns ever.

It was only fitting that he brought his best in the championship, scoring two goals and adding an assist, leading Kimball Union to a 4-1 victory over Cushing en route to the Elite 8 title.

The Arlington, Mass., native opened the scoring early in the first period on a beautiful net-front play, depositing a chance in tight past Cushing goalie Marko Bilic.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.