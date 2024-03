Kent poses after winning the boys Large School title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — The No. 5 Kent Lions took down No. 3 Dexter Southfield, 3-2, for the boys NEPSAC Large School title.

A scoreless second period set the stage for an exciting finish.

With under a minute remaining in regulation and an overtime looming, alternate captain and Cornell commit forward Gio DiGuilian (South Burlington, Vt.) broke the 2-2 tie with the go-ahead goal to give the Lions the late lead.

It was a lead the Lions hung onto despite Dexter Southfield's 6v5 chances as the final horn sounded.