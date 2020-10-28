Rookie Tyler Gaulin is tied for the NAHL scoring lead with 4-6-10 in seven games. (Ron Morin/Nordiques)

The season is still young, but the Maine Nordiques are well on their way to establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in both the North American Hockey League and at the U-18 level.

Riding a 6-1 start, the NAHL Nordiques are in first place in the East Division. The organization’s Development Program Prep Academy U-18 team is 16-1-1, losing only to a loaded Boston Junior Eagles team.

NAHL coach Nolan Howe was confident that his team would take a step forward after finishing in the division basement last season as a first-year team. He says success begins at the top.