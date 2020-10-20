New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Maine adds Tyler Gaulin, BC lands Waterloo center

By

Berwick's Tyler Gaulin put up 21 goals, 27 assists in 2019-20. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The University of Maine landed a commit from Berwick alum Tyler Gaulin, it was announced Monday.

Gaulin, a late ’01 from Kingston, N.H., is playing this season for the Maine Nordiques in the North American Hockey League after completing his four seasons of prep hockey at Berwick.

In four games played to start the 2020-22 season, Gaulin has two goals and four assists. He had two goals in two games at the end of last season. His play in six NAHL games over that time was enough to prove to the Maine staff that he was worthy of a commitment.

