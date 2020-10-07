Ryan Frew was named the USPHL’s NCDC Coach of the Year in 2018-19. (Alexis Thompson/New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs)

The New England hockey community was overcome with sadness Monday as the United States Premier Hockey League announced the passing of New Hampshire Junior Monarchs NCDC head coach and general manager Ryan Frew, who died as a result of complications from peritonitis at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Named the USPHL’s NCDC Coach of the Year in 2018-19 after spearheading the team’s assimilation into the league at the start of the year, the longtime coach and mentor was an irreplaceable figure in the Junior Monarchs Tier 3 Junior A program.

Frew is survived by wife, Nanna, his sons Seamus and Quentin, his daughter Layla, as well as an extended family that is grieving the loss of its devout leader — a father, husband, friend and coach to so many in the local hockey world.

“Ryan was a dear friend and colleague that I’m going to miss and will be missed by all,” said Tony Dalessio, interim head coach and GM of the Junior Monarchs NCDC team. “He had an infectious smile and humility about him that not many people possess. He always saw the good in people and strived to make every life he touched just that much better. He was a tremendous father, husband, friend and coach, and the impact he had on so many in and out of hockey will live forever.”