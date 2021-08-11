Junior Chowder Cup: Top ’06 playoff performers

Teddy Stiga is a left-shot forward for Belmont Hill and the Boston Junior Eagles. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Pro-Am Junior Chowder Cup concluded at the beginning of the month and New England Hockey Journal covered many of the 2005 division’s standout players.

The 2006 division was also highly competitive, with numerous players from the region and outside of New England showing well in the annual event. The Northstar Elite Minnesota team defeated Top Shelf Gold to capture the 2021 title. We previously published a look at some players who shined during the preliminary round, but this is a deeper dive into the 2006 players who took it to another level in the Sunday playoff games.

As summer hockey winds down, we will continue to use these viewings as opportunities to develop comprehensive watch lists leading into the 2021-22 season for ’06 players in all manner of leagues, as they embark on this critical year for them leading to the U.S. National Team Selection Camp and USHL phase 1/futures draft later in the spring.