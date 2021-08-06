New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Junior Chowder Cup: Top ’05 playoff performers

By

The New England Crows captured the 2021 Junior Chowder Cup '05 Division with speed, skill and relentless energy. (NE Crows)

FOXBORO, Mass. —   There was a lot of action to take in during the four days of games at the 2021 Junior Chowder Cup. With a few exceptions, most of the top teams and prospects made it to the playoffs on Sunday.

New England Crows, coached by Danny Resendes, took home the hardware at the 2005 division while the NorthStar Elite Minnesota captured the top prize at the 2006 age group. The event was well attended by college coaches and other hockey professionals.

The event undoubtedly was missing the top Canadian prospects that usually flock to the Foxboro Sports Center for exposure on this side of the border every July. Due to COVID travel restrictions, there were very few Canadians at the Junior Chowder Cup this summer.

Below is a look at the top performers from Sunday’s playoff games at the 2005 division of the Junior Chowder Cup. Please note, players are listed in alphabetical order.

