Foxboro Summer Prep League: This week’s standouts

Right wing Grayson Badger (Dexter Southfield/CC Whalers) is one of the region's top college prospects. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were some talented players on display Monday night at the Foxboro Summer Prep League.

In what was the fifth night of games during the eight-week season at the Foxboro Sports Center, college coaches, scouts and fans in attendance were treated to two up-and-down contests. Team Levine downed Team Holske, 6-4, in the first game before Team Buckley outlasted Team Omicioli, 6-5, in the nightcap.

For those interested in catching action over the coming weeks, games take place every Monday at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Foxboro. There are three weeks left plus the championship game on Tuesday, August 24. Kudos to Tyler Holske of the South Shore Kings and Milton Academy for putting the league together.