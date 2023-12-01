John Flaherty back as BC High hockey coach

John Flaherty has coached at BC High since 2010. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BC High coach John Flaherty has been reinstated by the school and will return as head coach of the hockey team for the new season.

Flaherty has been the head coach at BC High since 2010-11 and graduated from the school in 1988.

In January, Flaherty (Milton, Mass.) went on on administrative leave after being charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation.

Flaherty was found not guilty on the OUI, continued without a finding for leaving the scene of property damage and found not responsible for the marked lanes violation, according to the Quincy District Court’s clerk’s office.