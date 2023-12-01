New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

John Flaherty back as BC High hockey coach

Avatar photo
By

John Flaherty has coached at BC High since 2010. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BC High coach John Flaherty has been reinstated by the school and will return as head coach of the hockey team for the new season.

Flaherty has been the head coach at BC High since 2010-11 and graduated from the school in 1988.

In January, Flaherty (Milton, Mass.) went on on administrative leave after being charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation.

Flaherty was found not guilty on the OUI, continued without a finding for leaving the scene of property damage and found not responsible for the marked lanes violation, according to the Quincy District Court’s clerk’s office.

Advertisement

“It was a private matter that’s been resolved,” BC High vice president for external relations Colleen Carter said via text message.

When Flaherty was placed on leave last season, assistant coaches Sean Vermette, Brendan Collier and Kelsey O’Brien led the team in Flaherty’s absence. Collier is now the head coach at Malden Catholic.

BC High finished with a record of 10-9-1 and fell to Arlington Catholic, 3-2, in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament’s Round of 32 last season.

Related Articles

5 takeaways from Dexter Southfield’s 6-3 win over St. Mark’s

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — Dexter Southfield set the tone from the start on Friday night, scoring its first goal of the game just over one minute…
Read More
Monique Lyons

5 storlyines to watch for the 2023-24 girls prep hockey season

The girls prep hockey season is underway. As always, there's plenty to watch around the NEPSAC hockey scene. The talent level and parity across the…
Read More

John Flaherty back as BC High hockey coach

BC High coach John Flaherty has been reinstated by the school and will return as head coach of the hockey team for the new season.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter