Joe Connor exceeding expectations with Muskegon Lumberjacks

Joe Connor has scored over a point per game in the USHL this year. (Roy K. Miller)

Joe Connor’s top hockey memory is helping Avon Old Farms defeat Cushing Academy, 3-1, in March for the New England Prep School Athletic Council Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 championship, the program’s first title since 2010.

The Amherst, NH, native is hoping to make many more hockey memories this season with the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. Through his first 16 games this season, he recorded nine goals and 19 points.

Connor got a taste of the league after prep hockey ended last year, recording one goal and five assists in 12 games. Connor said the experience made the transition into this season much easier.

“I thought it was great,” Connor said. “I got used to being out here and away from home. It’s a huge jump. All the players work so hard, so getting used to the speed of the USHL was huge.”

That experience last year has allowed him to thrive this year.