James Hagens, right, has committed to Boston College. (Jari Pestelacci/Getty Images)

The news everybody has been waiting for finally happened.

On Wednesday night, James Hagens announced his commitment to Boston College via Instagram, along with his brother Michael, who originally committed to Harvard but opened his recruitment back up at the end of August.

Hagens, from Hauppauge, N.Y., is widely considered to be a top 1 prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. In 43 games for the United States National Team Development Program's U17 team last year, he scored 26 goals and totaled 66 points, solidifying himself as the team's top center.

At 16 years old, he captured a gold medal with the United States at this year's IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship. He notched a lamplighter and four assists in seven games.

More below, as well as news of a top recruit de-committing from UMass.