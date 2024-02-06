Dexter Southfield recently announced its switching to a full-season model. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dan Donato is well aware of the dangers of complacency, which is at the root of Dexter Southfield boys hockey's latest announcement.

The program is going to a full-season model, with games played from September through March, with U13, U14 and U16 teams added. Those will be implemented this fall.

The varsity team, however, will begin playing a full season in September 2025.

"If you're doing well or winning or making lots of money, that's great," the Dexter head coach said. "But someone else is going to try to do that too. So how are you staying ahead of the curve? And I think we're just trying to stay ahead of the curve."

So what will this mean for Dexter Southfield and the rest of prep?