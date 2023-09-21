Inside the process: What it’s like to be recruited in college hockey

The dream for many hockey players is to play at the Division 1 level. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Every year, tons of top hockey prospects throughout New England hope to commit to college to play Division 1 hockey.

And every year, we see where they end up. For some, it's Boston College or Boston University. For others, it's UConn or the University of New Hampshire.

But what is the process really like?

In this story, we go inside the college hockey recruiting process with local prospects who committed in 2022. What are the highs? What are the lows? What's the pressure like? What did schools do right in recruiting?

Here are the stories of eight prospects.