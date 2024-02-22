Owen Keefe has two goals since joining the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. (Brianna Homan)

Northeastern can breathe a sigh of relief.

On Tuesday, Owen Keefe announced his switch in commitment from Boston University to Northeastern via Instagram.

Why the sigh of relief? Keefe is the son of Huskies bench boss Jerry Keefe.

"It feels great," Owen Keefe said. "With Northeastern, my heart has always been there, and growing up there, it just seems so fitting. Living the dream come true."

