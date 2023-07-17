New England Hockey Journal

College

Inside Caroline Harvey’s outstanding freshman season at Wisconsin

By

Caroline Harvey celebrates after winning the national championship in March. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

University of Wisconsin women’s associate head coach Dan Koch helped recruit freshman defender Caroline Harvey, first seeing her play at a summer tournament when she was in eighth grade.

He said everyone could see early on in preseason practice that the Salem, N.H., native was a special player just watching her skating ability, but he said her breakout moment came in the team’s eighth game of the season against St. Cloud State.

Down 2-0 early, the team had clawed back in the final two periods, and Harvey assisted on both goals. In overtime, Harvey scored a top-shelf goal to extend the team’s winning streak to seven games.

“At that moment,” Koch said, “you could see that she was going to be someone you had to be aware of if you’re an opponent of Wisconsin.”

Little did he know she would repeat the heroics on an even bigger stage later in the season.

