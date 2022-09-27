New England Hockey Journal

College

Incoming blue-chippers: Preseason men’s Hockey East All-Rookie Team

By

Cutter Gauthier was selected 5th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Getty Images)

The 2022-23 Hockey East season will feature quite a few talented freshmen across the league’s teams. While the league doesn’t boast a star in the mold of Jack Eichel or Cale Makar, there are freshmen with NHL upside.

Top pro prospects aren’t always the best college hockey freshmen, as the sport is older and sometimes can wear down the elite youngsters.

This year’s crop of first-year players in Hockey East features some blue chip true freshmen, but there are also some junior hockey veterans who could provide an immediate impact.

Below is my preseason All-Hockey East Rookie Team, presented with comment and analysis on why each player is deserving of accolades:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How UConn men’s hockey is building a long-term winner in Hockey East

One game, one period, one shift at a time. A head coach’s focus within the long and winding college hockey season is ultra fine, but…
Read More

Tony Amonte leaves Thayer Academy to join Florida Panthers scouting staff

After 12 seasons, Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.) has left Thayer Academy for the NHL. Amonte recently stepped down as head coach of the Tigers to…
Read More

Incoming blue-chippers: Preseason men’s Hockey East All-Rookie Team

The 2022-23 Hockey East season will feature quite a few talented freshmen across the league’s teams. While the league doesn’t boast a star in the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter