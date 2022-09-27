Cutter Gauthier was selected 5th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Getty Images)

The 2022-23 Hockey East season will feature quite a few talented freshmen across the league’s teams. While the league doesn’t boast a star in the mold of Jack Eichel or Cale Makar, there are freshmen with NHL upside.

Top pro prospects aren’t always the best college hockey freshmen, as the sport is older and sometimes can wear down the elite youngsters.

This year’s crop of first-year players in Hockey East features some blue chip true freshmen, but there are also some junior hockey veterans who could provide an immediate impact.

Below is my preseason All-Hockey East Rookie Team, presented with comment and analysis on why each player is deserving of accolades: