Williston Northampton has won the last two Elite 8 championships. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

In spring 2022, Williston Northampton finally ruled girls prep hockey, claiming its first Chuck Vernon Elite 8 NEPSAC title. It was a special day winning at home, receiving the trophy from Vernon himself and ringing the victory bell. The words “magical season” were used a lot.

What did Williston have for an encore this season? A record of 27-0-1 and another Elite 8 championship.

“It was an amazing season, and we are very, very proud of the kids and grateful for the incredible ride that the season brought us,” Williston Northampton coach Christa Talbot-Syfu said.

Talbot-Syfu and assistant coach Alex Tancrell-Fontaine emphasized the one-game-at-a-time approach.

“We tried to keep things simple,” Talbot-Syfu said. “Our practices are structured in a way that the kids are working hard all the time and moving, and I feel that really reflects in our games and the kids are ready to compete.”