New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

How Will Smith and Ryan Leonard compare to past top NHL Draft prospects from New England

Avatar photo
By

Will Smith and Ryan Leonard celebrate winning gold at the 2023 U-18 World Championship. (Jari Pestelacci/Getty Images)

Will Smith and Ryan Leonard are two names New England hockey fans have known for quite a while.

Smith, a Lexington, Mass., native, came up through the ranks with the Boston Junior Eagles before heading to St. Sebastian's. In the western part of Massachusetts, Leonard, a native of Amherst, Mass., was taking the region by storm with the Springfield Rifles and Pope Francis High School.

Both secured spots with the United States National Team Development Program and after two seasons in Plymouth, Mich., they're two names that have become familiar to hockey fans across the country.

Even more will know their names in two weeks when their names are called in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

New England is no stranger to producing top NHL Draft prospects. Since 2015, nine different New England natives have walked across the stage in Round 1.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

20 New Englanders selected in 2023 NAHL Draft

The 2023 NAHL Draft was far from short on players from New England. Two of the top three selections were from the region. Drew Haxton…
Read More

How Will Smith and Ryan Leonard compare to past top NHL Draft prospects from New England

Will Smith and Ryan Leonard are two names New England hockey fans have known for quite a while. Smith, a Lexington, Mass., native, came up…
Read More

Paul Cannata explains how youth hockey has changed over the last 20 years

Paul Cannata recently wrapped up his 20-year run as the head boys hockey coach at Milton Academy. He's had a front-row seat for some of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter