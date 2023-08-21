New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

How the waiting game paid off for Matt Copponi at the NHL draft

By

Matt Copponi at 2023 Oilers Development Camp. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club)

Matt Copponi has been through it all when it comes to the NHL draft.

For the past two years, the Merrimack College rising junior from Mansfield, Mass., watched all seven rounds go by without hearing his name called. Those disappointments certainly helped prepare him for another go-around this summer.

“It was definitely something I was prepared for more than someone who hadn’t been through the process before,” Copponi said. “I had to wait a little bit, but I just kind of kept an open mind the whole time. If it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. That was my mindset.”

It is said that good things come to those who wait. That was, indeed, true for Copponi, a 6-foot, 179-pound center.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How the waiting game paid off for Matt Copponi at the NHL draft

Matt Copponi has been through it all when it comes to the NHL draft. For the past two years, the Merrimack College rising junior from…
Read More

6 standouts from 2023 Foxboro Prep League championship

FOXBORO, Mass. — It may be summer hockey, but Thursday night's finale to the Foxboro Prep League had that midseason feel. Team Omicioli took down…
Read More
Scott Mutryn, Thatcher Bernstein and Richard Gallant, left to right. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

7 takeaways from the first two weeks of college hockey recruitment

We're 17 days into the new college hockey recruiting season and there have already been plenty of fireworks. A number of local colleges have picked…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds