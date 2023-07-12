Kollin Sisson led the tournament in goals with six. (James Hibbard/USA Hockey)

Jason Guerriero knows a thing or two about a good chirp.

The 5-foot-8 center tossed around comments with much bigger players in his playing days, backing it up with a strong career at Northeastern from 2001-05 before embarking on a pro journey that saw him skate in the American Hockey League and overseas.

Recently, the Northeastern assistant coach was the head coach for the New England District at USA Hockey Select 17 Camp in Amherst, N.Y. When he was roaming the cafeteria early in the tournament, he overheard a player from another district throw a chirp toward one of his own players, asking, “What even is the New England district?”

“The kids knew each other but they were chirping each other,” Guerriero said. “But there’s truth in every joke so the kids took pride in their district immediately.”