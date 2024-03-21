How Spencer Thornborough used the Olympics to reach new heights

Spencer Thornborough won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It wasn't your average freshman year for Governor’s forward Spencer Thornborough.

The 15-year-old from Boxford, Mass., was thrust into a key role right away and ultimately earned time in all situations for coach Brian McGuirk’s team, but it was his time far, far away from campus in January that put his name onto the national stage.

Thornborough left Gangwon, South Korea, with a gold medal around his neck after representing the United States in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. He was the only Massachusetts native and one of just two New Englanders on the 17-member U.S. squad, which shut out Czechia 4-0 on Jan. 31 to capture its third consecutive medal and second-ever gold in the event.

“Playing against older, stronger, tougher guys (in prep school) was definitely a key help for what I experienced at the Olympics,” the 6-foot, 170-pound Thornborough said. “Playing U15s with the (Boston Junior) Eagles was good, but going against players that are 18 or even 19 years old really built up my tolerance for playing that kind of game. It really shaped me to be ready for any challenge.”