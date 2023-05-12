Skylar Fontaine had 39 points in 23 games for ZSC Lions Frauen this season. (ZSC Lions)

Skylar Fontaine has a mixed history with overtime in her hockey career. The extra period (or more) that hinges on a golden goal provides some of the most exciting and heartbreaking moments for any hockey player.

Over her past four seasons, Fontaine (East Greenwich, R.I.) — now 24 and skating for the ZSC Lions Frauen of Switzerland’s top women’s league, the SWHL — has found herself in three memorable overtimes.

On Feb. 11, 2020, the Northeastern Huskies and Boston University Terriers squared off in the Women’s Beanpot final. That season, the two would finish first and second, respectively, in Hockey East, and both entered that game ranked in the top 10 nationally. It shaped up to be an intense matchup.

For Fontaine, who plays defense, things might have gotten too intense. About halfway through the second period, Fontaine was ejected from the game for contact to the head. “I remember the play vividly,” she lamented. “I got two-handed in the back of the neck. There’s actually picture proof of it. Do I wish I didn’t react the way I did? Yes. It’s very uncharacteristic of me.”