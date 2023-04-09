Quinnipiac senior Joey Cipollone hoists the national championship trophy. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

There is a first time for everything.

For the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team, oh, what a first time it was.

In the first Frozen Four title game to go to overtime since 2011, the Bobcats delivered a finish for the ages.

Sophomore Jacob Quillan scored just 10 seconds into the extra session to propel Quinnipiac to its first-ever national championship via a 3-2 win over top-seeded Minnesota on Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Bobcats overcame a 2-0 deficit and ultimately clinched the win, their 34th of the season (34-4-3). It came in a matchup of Quinnipiac’s best-in-the-nation defense (1.55 goals allowed per game entering Saturday) and Minnesota’s top offense (4.26 goals per game).

Here are three reasons Quinnipiac clinched the national championship.