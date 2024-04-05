Caroline Thomas (No. 28) celebrates her eventual game-winning goal. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Some doubt crept into the back of Craig Churchill’s mind.

New Hampton had graduated nine seniors from its 2023 Small School championship roster.

On top of that, the Huskies head coach learned in the fall that top-line right winger Trinity Walsh would miss the season with a torn ACL.

“You’re bringing in eight new kids, and then one of our top players goes down,” Churchill said said. “So you're scrambling, like, ‘How is this even going to work? How are you going to not only just re-establish culture, but also win consistently?’”