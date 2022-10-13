Nate Porter is getting interest from lots of Division 1 programs. (Rich Miyara/NH Sports Photography)

A handful of onlookers sat scattered about through the stands of Canton Ice House’s Red rink last Friday night. It was Day 1 of the latest Beast Event and the Boston Junior Eagles U16s were taking on the Seacoast U16s.

If the small contingent of people on hand were polled about which players they noticed making an impact most, Nate Porter’s name would’ve been at or near the top of every response. The center registered a goal, commanded the game and had a strong impact at both ends of the ice.

It’s been that way all fall. It’s no accident.

Porter has jumped onto the fall scene, playing at over a point-per-game pace, with boatloads of college interest.